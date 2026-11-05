Melania Trump urges 'humanity over war' with Ukraine, Russia officials​

Melania Trump, President Donald Trump's wife, ​joined representatives from Russia and Ukraine on Thursday ‌at ​a White House event to recognize a recent six-day ceasefire she helped broker in the Russian-controlled city of Oleshky. The event followed US officials' ramped-up efforts to secure a deal ‌to end the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, which began when Russian forces invaded Ukraine in early 2022. A trilateral meeting with officials from the US, Ukraine and Russia is planned for November 10-11 in Abu Dhabi.

“We have chosen humanity over ‌war,” the first lady said at the event. "We must use the courage we brought to Oleshky to find common ground ‌through a shared concern for the suffering of innocent people," she added. Russian President Vladimir Putin’s special envoy Kirill Dmitriev attended the event and met with US officials, two people familiar with his plans said.

Ukrainian lawmaker David Arakhamia and Dmytro Lubinets, the country's human rights ombudsman, also attended the ⁠event. The visit ​marked the first in-person contact ⁠between Russian and US officials since Tuesday's midterm elections in which Democrats ousted Republicans from control of the US Senate and the House of Representatives ⁠in a blow to President Trump.

The Democratic majority in Congress starting in January is widely expected to push for more aid for ​Ukraine and to question several of the Republican Trump administration's decisions, such as a diesel deal with Russia and ⁠the easing of some sanctions. In recent weeks, Trump increased criticism of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.

The Kremlin has said it hopes Trump will continue his peacemaking ⁠efforts ​despite the Republican Party’s defeat. The Kremlin added that preparations were under way for a meeting between Putin, Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping during the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit on November 18 to 19 in Shenzhen, China.

Dmitriev previously ⁠met with Trump's special envoy, Steve Witkoff, in the White House in 2025. Trump's predecessor, Joe Biden, did not invite any ⁠Russian officials to the ⁠White House. Dmitriev has been involved in facilitating the release of American detainees in Russia, the reunification of Ukrainian children with their families, and the humanitarian operation in Oleshky.