Tech drag, defence weakness weigh on European shares

Losses in technology shares dragged the European benchmark stock index lower on Thursday as investors assessed the outlook for the sector following ‌a Democratic sweep in the US midterm elections, while weakness in defence names exacerbated the decline. The pan-European STOXX 600 index was 0.6% lower at 653.55 points by 1611 GMT, having pulled back from close to an all-time high earlier in the session.

Technology stocks fell ‌3.9%, to their lowest level in nearly two months, tracking losses on Wall Street where the tech-heavy Nasdaq is poised ‌to confirm a correction. Among chip stocks, Siltronic slid 14.5%, while ASML retreated 7.8% and Soitec slumped 17.3%.

"It's really a story of a rotation happening from technology to non-technology and from the US to non-US markets as a result of the midterm elections and the very aggressive Democratic sweep," said Ipek Ozkardeskaya, senior ⁠analyst ​at Swissquote Bank. Uncertainty prevailed over the ⁠outlook for the global technology sector on concerns that increased scrutiny over data centre buildout could slow down spending on developing AI, although analysts highlighted that ⁠existing orders are unlikely to be affected.

"Concerns about a potential tightening of artificial intelligence regulations have not disappeared, but they appear to be offset for ​now by robust investment in data centers and resilient corporate earnings," said John Plassard, head of investment strategy at ⁠Cité Gestion, in a note. Defence stocks fell 3.1%, weighed down by a 16.3% drop in Rheinmetall after the company cut its 2026 sales forecast for the ⁠second ​time in three months.

Initially, expectations were high that efforts to end the Iran conflict could be accelerated, while the Democrats could keep a check on excessive fiscal spending and policies targeting sectors such as European banks and clean energy. However, Brent ⁠crude rose more than 2% as investors weighed the future course of the US-Israeli war with Iran.

After reporting earnings, Air ⁠France-KLM gained 13% on a bigger-than-expected ⁠third-quarter operating profit, while renewables energy firm Orsted rose 3.5% on strong results. Aker BP shed 5.6% after the UK's BP said it sold a 5% stake in the Norwegian oil and ‌gas company.