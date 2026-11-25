Deandra Dottin could only watch ​as Brisbane Heat's Sarah ​Glenn's delivery hit her ‌unattended stumps ​after the Melbourne Renegades all-rounder failed to reach the crease in time in ‌Australia's Women's Big Bash League on Wednesday. Under the competition's new timed-out rule, an incoming batter who is not ready within 75 seconds of ‌a dismissal must stand aside for the first ball of ‌their innings while the bowler gets an attempt to strike the stumps.

Chasing 138 in St Kilda, the Renegades were 97-4 when Dottin walked out to ⁠bat ​but she was ⁠still adjusting her equipment after the countdown had expired. Standing at square leg, ⁠the 35-year-old Dottin saw Glenn's delivery crashing into her stumps and trudged ​off the field as the bemused fielding side celebrated.

"It was ⁠something I had never seen before in cricket," Renegades captain Sophie Molineux said ⁠at ​the presentation ceremony. "Hats off to Glenny to execute that. Probably if we have our time again, I think we ⁠made the call a little bit late for Dee to pad up ⁠and get ⁠out there, but good learnings for us.

"I don't think we'll see another one for 10 years."