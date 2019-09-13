West Africa Fertilizer Financing Forum – A corridor to fertilizer trading

The first ever West Africa Fertilizer Financing Forum is going to take place between September 30 and October 1, 2019 in Abidjan, Côte d'Ivoire.

The African Development Bank, the Africa Fertilizer Financing Mechanism and the West Africa Fertilizer Association are going to raise the West Africa Fertilizer Financing Forum in Abidjan. The imminent forum intends to showcase enabling financing, mainly to private sector players, and build strong links between them and lending schemes with an objective to augment access to affordable funding and improve farmers' access to quality fertilizers.

The experts of African Development Bank, the Africa Fertilizer Financing Mechanism and the West Africa Fertilizer Association believe that right fertilization is highly essential to achieve food security and reduce hunger.

Titled as 'Fostering Fertilizer Future', West Africa Fertilizer Financing Forum will discuss the financing requirements of the fertilizer value chain and appropriate financing products. The experts want the forum to act as a podium for the Africa Fertilizer Financing Mechanism and the African Development Bank to present their products that support the industry and connect private sector dealers to the Bank and other regional financial institutions.

On the other hand, so far it has been stated that the West Africa Fertilizer Financing Forum will attract the West African stakeholders in the fertilizer value chain including regional policymakers; producers, importers, blenders and distributors representing the 42-member West Africa Fertilizer Association. The development of finance bodies and private funds, commercial banks including agriculture digitalization companies and related non-governmental development organizations are likely to attend the imminent forum.

