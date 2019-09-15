Odd News Summary: If marathons weren't hard enough already: strap a tree to your back

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs. If marathons weren't hard enough already: strap a tree to your back

This Sunday in South Africa, an accountant, an entrepreneur, and a boxing executive are among 20 friends running the Cape Town marathon - with saplings strapped to their backs. The group is promoting the planting of native trees amid a nationwide push to replace invasive species with indigenous ones to cope with drought and climate change. Thieves steal $5 million gold toilet from Britain's Blenheim Palace

Burglars have stolen a fully-functional 18-carat gold toilet from Britain's Blenheim Palace, where it had been installed as an art exhibit, police said on Saturday. The toilet, valued at more than $5 million, was part of an exhibition of work by Italian conceptual artist Maurizio Cattelan which opened two days ago at the stately home 60 miles west of London, a major tourist attraction.

