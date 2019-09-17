Peoples' News Roundup: Ric Ocasek, singer for The Cars, dies at 75

Following is a summary of current people news briefs.

Ric Ocasek, singer for The Cars, dies at 75

Ric Ocasek, the idiosyncratic lead singer and chief songwriter of the 1970s and 80s hook-heavy hitmakers The Cars, died on Sunday at his home in Manhattan. He was 75. Ocasek was pronounced dead at his townhouse after someone called 911 about 4 p.m. EDT (2000 GMT) to report that he was unresponsive, a New York Police Department spokesman said. The cause of death will be determined by the city's coroner.

Also Read: Entertainment News Roundup: Apple TV+ premieres with star-studded period drama 'Dickinson' at Tribeca Festival; Ric Ocasek, singer for The Cars, dies at 75

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)