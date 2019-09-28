International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

Odd News Roundup: China's 'national flag baby' raises flag, captivates millions

Reuters
Updated: 28-09-2019 10:29 IST
Odd News Roundup: China's 'national flag baby' raises flag, captivates millions

Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.

China's 'national flag baby' raises flag, captivates millions

Feng Jianhan, 9, puts on his olive-colored army uniform, cap, and white satin gloves each morning, and goosesteps across his living room. As the national anthem plays in the background, he stands by a home-made pulley system, solemnly hoists the Chinese national flag and raises a hand to cap in a salute.

Also Read: UPDATE 2-UK's Harry and Meghan in S.Africa on first tour since baby's birth

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

READ MORE ON : baby living room China Chinese
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019