Odd News Roundup: China's 'national flag baby' raises flag, captivates millions

China's 'national flag baby' raises flag, captivates millions

Feng Jianhan, 9, puts on his olive-colored army uniform, cap and white satin gloves each morning, and goosesteps across his living room. As the national anthem plays in the background, he stands by a home-made pulley system, solemnly hoists the Chinese national flag and raises hand to cap in a salute.

