International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

N.Korea, U.S. to hold working-level talks on October 5 - KCNA

Reuters
Updated: 01-10-2019 14:07 IST
N.Korea, U.S. to hold working-level talks on October 5 - KCNA

North Korea and the United States have agreed to hold working-level talks on Oct. 5, North Korea's state news agency KCNA reported on Tuesday.

The two countries agreed to have preliminary contact on Oct. 4, followed by the working level talks, the agency said, citing a statement issued under the name of vice foreign minister Choe Son Hui.

Also Read: Sports News Roundup: Rugby-England run in seven tries to down United States 45-7; Redskins-Giants won't be battle of rookie QBs ... yet

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

READ MORE ON : United States North Korea KCNA
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019