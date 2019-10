Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.

Squirrels' stash of winter walnuts causes car chaos

Squirreling away supplies for winter took on a whole new meaning for a couple in the United States, after they discovered a hoodful of walnuts and grass in their car. Holly Persic was driving to a library in Allegheny County, Pennsylvania, when she noticed the car seemed strange.

