Odd News Roundup: Australia's Chris the sheep, the world's woolliest, dies

Updated: 24-10-2019 10:37 IST
Australia's Chris the sheep, the world's woolliest, dies

An Australian sheep who made headlines in 2015 for the record-breaking weight of his fleece has died, according to the carers of the Merino named Chris. The animal, believed to be aged about 10, was found dead on Tuesday morning by his minders, having died of old age, said Kate Luke, co-founder and vice president of the Canberra-based Little Oak Sanctuary, a charity that shelters over 180 farm animals.

