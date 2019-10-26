Peoples' News Roundup: Love will help Harry and Meghan avoid fate of Charles and Di, ex-butler says; 'Emotional' author Atwood honored at Windsor Castle

Following is a summary of current people news briefs.

Love will help Harry and Meghan avoid fate of Charles and Di, ex-butler says

Britain's Prince Harry and wife Meghan Markle are well placed to ride out the media storm around them and avoid the pitfalls that tore apart his parents, Charles and Diana, for the simplest of reasons, Diana's former butler said: They love each other. Paul Burrell, a longtime royal servant who became Princess Diana's personal assistant and confidante, has watched as Harry has pushed back against media intrusion and sought to protect his wife, the American-born, biracial Duchess of Sussex.

'Emotional' author Atwood honored at Windsor Castle

An "emotional" Margaret Atwood added to her long list of accolades on Friday as the Canadian author became a member of the Order of the Companions of Honour for her services to literature at a ceremony at Britain's Windsor Castle. Dressed in a dark dress, colorful scarf and red hat, the 79-year-old, who wrote the best-selling 1985 dystopian novel "The Handmaid's Tale", received the honor from Britain's Queen Elizabeth, 93.

'It's emotional': Ralph Lauren on HBO documentary 'Very Ralph'

American designer Ralph Lauren considers himself a private person, so giving cameras access to his life and fashion empire for the upcoming HBO documentary 'Very Ralph' was occasionally challenging. "Sometimes, if I paid attention to it, it was difficult," Lauren said in an interview with Reuters. "But I tried to ignore it."

Also Read: Prince Harry wells up at awards for seriously ill children

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)