International Development News
Development News Edition

Cross border field fires increasing pollution level in Lahore: Pak Minister

  • PTI
  • |
  • Lahore
  • |
  • Updated: 30-10-2019 20:03 IST
  • |
  • Created: 30-10-2019 20:03 IST
Cross border field fires increasing pollution level in Lahore: Pak Minister

Pakistan's Science and Technology Minister Fawad Chaudhry on Wednesday said that cross border stubble burning and "abysmal" environmental conditions in India are increasing level of pollution in Lahore. Chaudhry tweeted that the Minister of Climate Change informed the Cabinet that pollution in Lahore is caused by cross border field fires.

"Min of Climate Change informed the Cabinet that Pollution in Lahore is caused by cross border field fires and abysmal environmental conditions in India level of pollution at Wagha is double than Lahore city, #Modi Govt is failing is every aspect irresponsible Govts are a curse," he tweeted. The provincial Punjab Home Department in Pakistan has imposed a ban on the burning of crop residue, solid municipal waste, plastic and leather items for a period of three months across the province to check pollution.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Last Kingdom Season 4 update, Filming wrapped, Instagram pics for entertainment

Edelweiss Financial Services bags National CSR Award

Govt likely to order SFIO probe against crisis-hit DHFL for financial irregularities: Official

Head, facial injuries from cycling have remained steady over past 10 years

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Islamic State mole may get $25 million US bounty on Baghdadi's head: report

An extraordinarily well-placed informant is expected to receive some or all of the USD 25 million US bounty that had been placed on Islamic State chief Abu Bakr al-Baghdadis head, the Washington Post reported on Wednesday. Baghdadis safe ho...

Focus now on closure of all open borewells: TN govt official

The real solution in preventing recurrence of another Sujit Wilson-like incident lies in the closure of all open borewells and right now this was the focus area, a senior Tamil Nadu government official said on Wednesday. Wilson, who fell i...

Mullah on the march: Pakistan cleric takes on Imran Khan

party. Still smarting from that loss, Rehman has chosen this moment carefully.Khans government has been under pressure for months as anger simmers over the dire state of the economy. Unemployment, double-digit inflation, and rising utility ...

No question of supporting Sena for govt formation: Congress

The Congress on Wednesday ruled out any possibility of aligning with the Shiv Sena in forming the next government in Maharashtra at a time when the Uddhav Thackeray-led party and the BJP are locked in a bitter tussle over sharing of power. ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019