International Development News
Development News Edition

UPDATE 3-Fire destroys Japan's World Heritage-listed Shuri Castle

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Tokyo
  • |
  • Updated: 31-10-2019 17:22 IST
  • |
  • Created: 31-10-2019 17:11 IST
UPDATE 3-Fire destroys Japan's World Heritage-listed Shuri Castle
Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

A fire tore through World Heritage-listed Shuri Castle in Japan's southern island of Okinawa on Thursday, reducing the main hall of the more than 500-year-old landmark to a charred skeleton.

The wooden castle, once a palace and cultural heart of the Ryukyu Kingdom which flourished from the 15th to 19th century, burned for around 12 hours until firefighters brought it under control in the afternoon. The castle has been damaged by fire and rebuilt several times. It was last destroyed during World War 2, and its restoration was a symbol of recovery for Okinawa, which suffered heavy casualties as a site of heavy fighting between U.S. and Japanese forces.

"My heart is full of pain and a feeling of indescribable loss," said Okinawa governor Denny Tamaki, who cut short a South Korea trip to deal with the fire. "At the same time, I feel strongly that we must rebuild Shuri Castle, a symbol of the Ryukyu Kingdom, an expression of its history and culture." Television showed local residents and tourists, some praying and in tears, watching as smoke billowed from the remains of the once bright-red castle.

The fire engulfed the popular tourist attraction in the middle of its annual mid-autumn festival. The castle was also a scheduled stop on the 2020 Tokyo Olympic torch relay route. The city's fire department said that while the castle had exterior sprinkler systems, its halls were not so equipped as this was not required under local fire codes.

After World War 2, it served as a university campus until the mid-1970s. Following post-war reconstruction, it re-opened as a national park in 1992 and was designated a World Heritage site in 2000. "Deep emotion and sincere solidarity with the Japanese people," Unesco Director-General Audrey Azoulay commented on Twitter. "This is a loss for all humanity."

In addition to the main hall, the north and south halls have been destroyed, NHK said.

Also Read: Fire engulfs World Heritage Japanese castle in Okinawa

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Yes Bank stock zooms over 38 pc on USD 1.2 bn investment buzz

South Africa: Earthquake strikes Durban, nearby cities of KwaZulu-Natal

Easy Fire: Evacuation orders, road closures in Simi Valley

S S Khandare appointed police head of Union Territory of Ladakh; Umang Narula made advisor to Ladakh's Lt Governor.

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

RPT-Speaker John Bercow, UK parliament's Brexit umpire-cum-player, steps down

House of Commons Speaker John Bercow steps down on Thursday, ending a 10-year term in which he has become a central player in Britains protracted Brexit debate - feted by the Remain side but reviled by many Brexiteers. Bercow, in charge of ...

Shiva Thapa, Pooja Rani strike gold; silver for Ashish at Olympic Test event

Shiva Thapa 63kg and Pooja Rani 75kg clinched gold medals with impressive wins, while Ashish 69kg settled for a silver as India ended with a decent haul of seven medals at the Olympic Test Event for Boxing here on Thursday. The other four m...

AfDB joins hand with Chad govt to educate girls

The African Development Bank and the Government of Chad celebrated, Friday, October 25 in NDjamena, the restitution of the renovation works of the bilingual womens high school of Amrigub.An official ceremony took place in the presence of Mi...

UP cop nabbed taking bribe

A police sub-inspector was nabbed while taking a bribe of Rs 10,000 at Kakar Tola chowki here on Thursday, officials said. The Bareilly unit of the anti-corruption organization ACO nabbed SI Yogesh Kumar Gautam while he was taking the bribe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019