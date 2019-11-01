BRIEF-S.Korean President Moon Orders Safety Checks On Similar Types Of Helicopters To The Airbus Chopper That Crashed On Thursday - Presidential Spokeswoman
South Korean President Moon:
* ORDERS SAFETY CHECKS ON SIMILAR TYPES OF HELICOPTERS TO THE AIRBUS CHOPPER THAT CRASHED ON THURSDAY - PRESIDENTIAL SPOKESWOMAN Further company coverage:
