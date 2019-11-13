International Development News
Development News Edition

Poland arrests two for plotting Breivik-style attacks on Muslims

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Warsaw
  • |
  • Updated: 13-11-2019 21:43 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-11-2019 21:25 IST
Poland arrests two for plotting Breivik-style attacks on Muslims
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Polish agents arrested two people accused of planning attacks against Muslims inspired by Norwegian mass killer Anders Behring Breivik and suspected white supremacist Brenton Tarrant in New Zealand, the security service said on Wednesday. The arrests follow a spate of attacks involving white supremacists targeting ethnic and religious minorities across the globe. Far-right groups have grown in strength in Poland, the largest of the European Union's post-communist states.

The two suspects were taken into custody on Sunday in the capital Warsaw and the northern city of Szczecin. "The arrests are the result of information collected earlier by the Internal Security Agency (ABW) about an extremist group whose aim was to intimidate Muslims living in Poland," the statement said.

"The materials gathered during the investigation show the group modeled itself on terrorist attacks carried out by extremists including Anders Breivik (in 2011 in Norway) and Brenton Tarrant (in 2019 in New Zealand)." The group intended to carry out attacks using firearms and explosives, the statement said, and during one search of a house in the Warsaw suburb of Wlochy, ABW agents found materials for making large quantities of explosives, guns, and ammunition.

Breivik, an anti-Muslim neo-Nazi, massacred 77 people in Norway's worst peacetime atrocity in July 2011. Tarrant has been charged with an attack broadcast live on Facebook in 2019 on two mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand, that killed 51 people and wounded dozens.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 3-Situation critical: Vodafone's future in India in doubt after court ruling

SEFI serves professional interest of special educators: Kalpagiri, National Convener

Dakota Johnson’s Fifty Shades co-star Jamie Dornan gets romantic with Emily Blunt in an image

UPDATE 3-U.S. Supreme Court opens arguments over Trump bid to end protections for immigrant 'Dreamers'

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

BJP reaches out to residents of unauthorised colonies, blames AAP and Congress for their plight

Delhi BJP leaders and MPs visited unauthorised colonies on Wednesday as part of a mega outreach and asserted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has decided to give ownership rights to the residents when other parties only played politics on ...

FACTBOX-'Low-rent Ukrainian sequel:' Quotes and reaction to Trump impeachment hearing

Wednesday marked a new and unparalleled chapter in Donald Trumps tumultuous presidency, as a Democratic-led impeachment probe in the U.S. Congress went public with televised hearings into allegations about Trumps dealings with Ukraine.The f...

NFL arranges workout to let Kaepernick audition for teams

The National Football League has invited Colin Kaepernick to audition for teams at a special workout on Saturday, opening the possibility that the former quarterback could return to football three years after his protests against racial inj...

BRIEF-Royal Mail Says High Court Ruled That CWU's Postal Ballot Of Co Employees For Industrial Action Was "Unlawful"

Royal Mail PLC ROYAL MAIL CONFIRMS HIGH COURT INJUNCTION CONFIRMS HIGH COURT HAS RULED THAT CWUS POSTAL BALLOT OF ROYAL MAIL EMPLOYEES FOR INDUSTRIAL ACTION WAS UNLAWFUL ROYAL MAILS APPLICATION TO HIGH COURT DID NOT APPLY TO EMPLOYEES WIT...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019