Peoples' News Roundup: Julia Roberts once floated for role as African-American slavery hero Harriet Tubman; Ian Williams wins Canada's top literary award for fiction

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 21-11-2019 02:32 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-11-2019 02:29 IST
Following is a summary of current people news briefs.

France pays last respects to cycling hero Poulidor

Mourners at the funeral of Raymond Poulidor on Tuesday paid tribute to a French cyclist who never achieved his goal of winning the Tour de France but in the process won widespread admiration for his courage and integrity. Poulidor was given a final send-off in his hometown in the Limoges region of central France, the rural heartland where he grew up as the son of poor farmers and where he died last week aged 83.

Ian Williams wins Canada's top literary award for fiction

Writer Ian Williams won Canada's top annual literary award for fiction for his book "Reproduction," the prize's sponsor said on Monday. "Reproduction," published by Random House Canada, explores the bonds between family and how they are formed, through individuals in a Toronto suburb.

Jussie Smollett sues Chicago, claims malicious prosecution over alleged beating

Jussie Smollett has filed a lawsuit accusing Chicago of maliciously prosecuting him after concluding that the actor's claim to having been the victim of a racist and homophobic beating on a city street was a hoax. Smollett, 37, best known for his work on the Fox television drama "Empire," made his accusation in counterclaims filed on Wednesday, after Chicago sued him to recoup $130,106 in police overtime costs to investigate the beating claim.

Julia Roberts once floated for role as African-American slavery hero Harriet Tubman

A Hollywood movie studio executive once suggested that Julia Roberts could play Harriet Tubman, the 19th century escaped slave who is seen as an African-American icon. Gregory Allen Howard, the co-writer of the new biopic "Harriet," starring Cynthia Erivo, said the idea was floated 25 years ago by a former movie studio executive.

UK PM Johnson's lead over Labour grows -Savanta ComRes poll

British Prime Minister Boris Johnsons Conservative Party extended its lead over the opposition Labour Party to 11 points this week, according to an opinion poll published by Savanta ComRes for the Telegraph newspaper on Wednesday. Ahead of ...

UPDATE 10-U.S. diplomat says top levels of Trump administration in on Ukraine pressure

A senior U.S. diplomat on Wednesday described broad involvement at the upper levels of the Trump administration in a pressure campaign against Ukraine, giving testimony that for the first time put the secretary of state and vice president a...

Hollywood group launches largest-ever survey on sexual harassment

Two years after the MeToo scandal first roiled Hollywood, causing dozens of powerful men to lose their jobs, a new group on Wednesday launched what it said was the largest-ever industry-wide survey aimed at countering sexual misconduct in t...

US STOCKS-Wall St falls on concerns about U.S.-China trade deal progress

Wall Streets main indexes ended Wednesdays session lower on concerns that a phase one trade deal between Washington and Beijing may not be completed this year, while minutes from the Federal Reserves October policy meeting appeared to offer...
