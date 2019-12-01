International Development News
Development News Edition

People News Roundup: Brazil's president accuses actor DiCaprio of financing Amazon fires, offers no evidence

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 01-12-2019 18:30 IST
  • |
  • Created: 01-12-2019 18:26 IST
People News Roundup: Brazil's president accuses actor DiCaprio of financing Amazon fires, offers no evidence

Following is a summary of current people news briefs.

Brazil's president accuses actor DiCaprio of financing Amazon fires, offers no evidence

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro claimed on Friday that Hollywood star Leonardo DiCaprio financed fires being set in the Amazon rainforest, without presenting any evidence, the right-wing leader's latest broadside in casting blame over forest fires that have generated international concern. Bolsonaro appeared to be commenting on social media postings claiming that the environmental organization the World Wildlife Fund (WWF) had paid for images taken by volunteer firefighters that it then supposedly used to solicit donations, including a $500,000 contribution from DiCaprio.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Song Hye-Kyo outshines Song Joong-Ki in career, Is Park Bo-gum responsible for their split?

Study creates bacteria that consume carbon dioxide for growth

New rodent fossil reveals how middle ear may have evolved: Study

Peaky Blinders Season 6: More on Stephen Graham, Julia Roberts’ joining the series

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

India 1st country to make entire Haj process digital: Minister Naqvi

India has become the first country to make the entire Haj process digital, Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said on Sunday after signing the bilateral agreement for the pilgrimage with the Saudi Haj Minister in Jeddah. An onlin...

People News Roundup: Brazil's president accuses actor DiCaprio of financing Amazon fires, offers no evidence

Following is a summary of current people news briefs.Brazils president accuses actor DiCaprio of financing Amazon fires, offers no evidenceBrazilian President Jair Bolsonaro claimed on Friday that Hollywood star Leonardo DiCaprio financed f...

US Domestic News Summary: U.S. panel sets deadline for Trump to decide participation in impeachment hearings

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs. U.S. panel sets deadline for Trump to decide participation in impeachment hearingsA U.S. congressional panel on Friday gave President Donald Trump one week to say whether his legal ...

Health News Roundup: China to use drug bulk-buy program to close price gap

Following is a summary of current health news briefs. China to use drug bulk-buy program to close the price gapChina will use its national drug bulk-buy scheme to lower the price of drugs currently sold at higher prices compared with other ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019