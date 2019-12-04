Left Menu
Reuters Entertainment News Summary

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs. Billie Eilish dominates 2019 on Apple Music

Newcomer Billie Eilish dominated Apple Music streams in 2019, scoring the top streamed album of the year with "When We Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?", Apple Music said on Tuesday. Eilish, 17, who burst onto the alternative pop scene this year and is nominated for four Grammy Awards in January, came 5th on the list of most streamed songs, with "Bad Guy," Apple Music said in a year-end list. 'Indiana Jones' scientists collect seeds in wild for climate change fight

Braving perils from blood-sucking leeches to tigers and using transport as basic as elephants, scientists have journeyed like "Indiana Jones" to remote locations to collect wild cousins of crop seeds in a project to help tackle climate change. A report released on Tuesday presented the results of a six-year quest to collect thousands of wild seeds that could play an important role in feeding a rising global population at a time when global warming is jeopardizing crop production. A year in showbiz: court drama, box office records and a young billionaire

From the world's youngest self-made billionaire to celebrities in court, the world of entertainment produced a wide array of headlines this year. Below are some of the biggest showbiz stories of 2019. * The year began with rap making history at the Grammys as Childish Gambino's "This is America" became the first hip hop track to win the ceremony's top record and song of the year accolade. At the Oscars, "Green Book" took best film while Briton Olivia Colman beat presumed favorite Glenn Close for the best actress honor. Actors Watson, Foy star in "Romeo and Juliet" -inspired 2020 Pirelli calendar

Italian photographer Paolo Roversi took inspiration from William Shakespeare's "Romeo and Juliet" for the 2020 Pirelli calendar, which features Hollywood names such as Emma Watson and Kristen Stewart as well as transgender model and actor Indya Moore. Set in Verona, where Shakespeare's play takes place, the calendar, entitled "Looking for Juliet", was presented in the northern Italian city on Tuesday.

