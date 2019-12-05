Reuters Odd News Summary

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.

Santa Claus dives into hot climate issue in Paris aquarium

In a change of scene, Santa Claus is donning flippers and a diving mask along with his traditional red-and-white outfit to scuba dive in a Paris aquarium as he teaches kids about global warming and climate issues during the festive season. The aquatic Santa, a professional diver and biologist, may be found swimming among the fish and even a zebra shark every day during the holiday weeks.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)