Reuters People News Summary

  05-12-2019
  05-12-2019
Following is a summary of current people news briefs. South Korean actor found dead in latest K-pop tragedy

South Korean actor Cha In-ha was found dead in his home, police said on Wednesday, the country's third young celebrity to die over the past two months as concern mounted over the intense social pressures that artists face. In an unrelated case, K-pop star Kang Daniel's management agency Konnect Entertainment said the former member of the hit boy band Wanna One was taking a break from his performing schedules due to "depression and panic attacks." With 'No Time to Die,' Daniel Craig's license as James Bond expires

In the latest James Bond movie, "No Time to Die," Daniel Craig dons the famed tuxedo of the iconic British secret agent 007 for his fifth and final time. The actor, cast and crew of the highly anticipated film, the franchise's 25th and scheduled for release in April 2020, revealed little during an appearance on ABC's Good Morning America on Wednesday as the first trailer premiered, but confirmed Craig would be retiring from the role.

