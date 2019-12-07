Left Menu
REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 10 p.m. GMT/6 a.m. SGT

Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 10 p.m. GMT/6 a.m. SGT. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning. TOP STORIES

GLOBAL BRITAIN-ELECTION

Johnson, Corbyn wage Brexit battle in final debate before UK election Prime Minister Boris Johnson and opposition Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn went head to head over Brexit on Friday in the last televised debate before next week’s election that will determine the path for Britain’s departure from the European Union.

IRAN-NUCLEAR-TALKS Iran deal limps on as Europeans delay sanctions blow

European powers demanded at talks on Friday that Iran stop violating their nuclear deal, but stopped short of triggering a mechanism that could renew U.N. sanctions and kill the 2015 accord, officials said. U.S.

USA-TRUMP-IMPEACHMENT White House tells Democrats it will not participate in Trump impeachment hearing

The White House said on Friday it would refuse to take part in hearings in the U.S. House of Representatives set for next week that will consider what articles of impeachment to bring against President Donald Trump. FLORIDA-SHOOTING

Saudi airman in U.S. for training suspected in deadly shooting at Florida Navy base A member of the Saudi Air Force visiting the United States for military training was the suspect in a shooting that killed four people and injured eight at a U.S. Navy base in Florida on Friday, the state governor and other officials said.

BUSINESS USA-ECONOMY

Strong U.S. job growth showcases economy's resilience U.S. job growth increased by the most in 10 months in November as the healthcare industry boosted hiring and production workers at General Motors returned to work after a strike, the strongest sign yet the economy is in no danger of stalling.

UBER-SAFETY-CONGRESS U.S. lawmaker says Uber must take action after disclosing sexual assault reports

The chairman of the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee urged Uber Technologies Inc to take action after the company disclosed on Thursday it received over 3,000 reports of sexual assault related to its 1.3 billion rides in the United States last year. ENTERTAINMENT

FILM-IRISHMAN-NETFLIX 'Irishman' draws 17 million U.S. viewers on Netflix, Nielsen estimates

Martin Scorsese’s new gangster film “The Irishman” was watched by an estimated 17.1 million Americans in its first five days of release on Netflix, according to Nielsen data released on Friday. PEOPLE-HARVEY-WEINSTEIN

Prosecutors seek to up Harvey Weinstein's bail, citing violations Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein has at times failed to wear a required electronic tracking device, New York prosecutors said Friday, asking a judge to increase his bail to $5 million, from $1 million, as he awaits trial on sexual assault charges.

SPORTS BOXING-HEAVYWEIGHT-RUIZ-JOSHUA

Boxing: Joshua lightens the load as Ruiz Jr piles on the pounds Lean-looking British challenger Anthony Joshua weighed in more than three stones lighter than world heavyweight champion Andy Ruiz Jr ahead of their title rematch in Saudi Arabia on Saturday.

SOCCER-SPAIN-FCB-RCD/PREVIEW Soccer-Messi retirement date not far away, warns Valverde

Barcelona manager Ernesto Valverde said the football world must get used to the idea that Lionel Messi will retire in the near future, adding that he will cherish being able to tell people he was able to coach the Argentine. UPCOMING

BUSINESS / ECONOMICS USA-HEALTHCARE/HEMATOLOGY

American Society of Hematology The American Society of Hematology holds its annual conference, at which companies release their latest data on their developing treatments for blood diseases such as sickle cell anemia and lymphoma.

7 Dec CRIME / LAW / JUSTICE

FLORIDA-SHOOTING/ Investigation into Saudi national suspected in deadly shooting at U.S. Navy base

U.S. military, intelligence and law enforcement officials probe a deadly shooting at a U.S. Navy air base in Pensacola, Florida, in which a Saudi national is the suspected shooter. 7 Dec

SPORTS SPORT-DOPING/RUSSIA

Sport-Russia braces for four-year Olympic ban over doping scandal Russia could be hit with a four-year Olympic ban on Monday for flouting anti-doping rules, a punishment local officials have said would be unfair and part of a malicious Western attempt to destroy sport in the country. We will also move a timeline charting the key events in the Russian doping story.

7 Dec DISASTERS / ACCIDENTS

HEALTH-MEASLES/SAMOA Samoan government to reveal results of mass immunisation drive

The Samoan government is set to release new data revealing what portion of the population is now vaccinated following a 2-day mass immunisation drive. More than 60 people, mainly babies and young children, have died from measles due to low immunisation rates there. 7 Dec

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY CLIMATE-CHANGE/ACCORD (TV)

Spain hosts UN Climate Change Conference (COP-25) World leaders meet in Madrid for the 2019 U.N. climate change conference (COP25). The event, which was due to be held in Santiago, Chile in December, was relocated due to civil unrest in the country.

7 Dec POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS

GERMANY-POLITICS-SPD/ (PIX) (TV) SPD party meeting meet to vote on new leadership and new direction of SPD

Germany´s Social Democratic Party (SPD) holds party meeting in Berlin, where members will vote on the new party leadership and on how future working relations with the coalition should look, if at all 7 Dec 04:00 ET / 09:00 GMT

RUSSIA-BELARUS/ (PIX) (TV) Putin and Lukashenko meet in Sochi

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko meet in Sochi, sign agreement on integration between the two countries. 7 Dec 07:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

