Reuters Odd News Summary
Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.
Grumpy Cat, lovelorn whale are stars of 2019's top animal stories
A lovelorn singing whale, a world-famous feline sourpuss and ravenous goats credited with thwarting a dangerous California wildfire were among animals whose escapades across the United States made news in 2019. Animal antics drawing attention this year included:
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- United States
- California