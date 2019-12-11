Following is a summary of current people news briefs. Harvey Weinstein to have back surgery before rape trial: lawyer

Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein is to undergo back surgery this week, his lawyer said on Tuesday, ahead of the start of his trial on sexual assault charges next month. Attorney Donna Rotunno said in a statement Weinstein, 67, was involved in a car crash several months ago and that his frail appearance at a court hearing in New York last week was due to back pain. Pennsylvania court rejects Bill Cosby's appeal of sex assault conviction

A Pennsylvania appeals court on Tuesday dismissed Bill Cosby's bid to overturn his 2018 sex assault conviction, rejecting his lawyers' argument that a judge deprived the comedian of a fair trial by allowing other accusers to testify. Cosby, who built a long career capped by the 1980s TV hit "The Cosby Show," became the first celebrity convicted in the "#MeToo" era when a jury found him guilty of drugging and sexually assaulting Andrea Constand, a former Temple University administrator, at his Philadelphia home in 2004. Linda Ronstadt, Sally Field, and Sesame Street feted at Kennedy Center Honors

Singer Linda Ronstadt, actress Sally Field, and music group Earth, Wind & Fire received the United States' top awards for the arts on Sunday with a rocking, rousing performance at the annual Kennedy Center Honors show in Washington. Children's television program "Sesame Street" and conductor Michael Tilson Thomas rounded out the group of five Kennedy Center honorees who were feted for successful, decades-long contributions to the small screen, large screen, and the stage.

