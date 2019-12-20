Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs. 'Up on the Roof' UK singer Kenny Lynch dies age 81

Kenny Lynch, whose pop hits including "Up on the Roof" made him one of the best-known black British entertainers of the 1960s, has died aged 81. "Sadly our dad passed away in the early hours this morning. He will be remembered & missed by many,” his daughters said. Lots of fur, few purrs as critics claw 'Cats' musical film

A film adaptation of hit stage musical "Cats" hits cinemas this week but critics have not exactly been purring with delight. From "cat-tastrophic" to "the worst thing to happen to cats since dogs", most reviews have been far from kind, with disapproval ranging over the star-studded cast's computer-generated furry looks, oversized sets and plot. Adidas and Beyonce to launch gender-neutral collection

Adidas will start selling a new collection designed with singer Beyonce on Jan. 18 in a relaunch of her Ivy Park brand that includes shoes, clothes and accessories, mostly in maroon, orange and cream. Adidas described the collection, which features on the cover of January's Elle magazine, as gender neutral. It includes jumpsuits, cargo pants, hoodies and cycling shorts, mostly featuring signature Adidas triple-stripes. A Minute With: the 'Star Wars' actors behind C-3PO and Chewbacca

"Star Wars" actor Anthony Daniels has portrayed the fretful droid C-3PO in ten movies over 42 years. His next appearance hits global theaters on Thursday in "The Rise of Skywalker." Fellow star Joonas Suotamo stepped into the furry Chewbacca costume in 2015 for "The Force Awakens" and plays the towering Wookiee on the big screen for the fourth time in the new film. Netflix says 'Klaus' is a hit with nearly 30 million views worldwide

Netflix Inc's animated holiday movie "Klaus" has been watched in nearly 30 million households worldwide during its first month, landing among the streaming service's most-watched original movies, according to data the company provided to Reuters. "Klaus," a story of how Santa came to be, is Netflix's first original animated film and part of an effort to build a library of family programming as it competes with new streaming rivals including Walt Disney Co. R. Kelly pleads not guilty to bribing official to get fake ID for Aaliyah

Singer R. Kelly on Wednesday pleaded not guilty to bribing an official to get a fake identification document for singer Aaliyah, then 15, the day before he married her, the latest charge in a criminal case accusing him of running a years-long scheme to recruit underage girls for sex. Kelly, known for such hits as “I Believe I Can Fly” and “Bump N’ Grind,” entered his plea before U.S. District Judge Ann Donnelly in Brooklyn federal court by video conference from Illinois, where he is currently jailed. Apple held talks to add James Bond, live sports to streaming service: WSJ

Apple Inc executives met James Bond franchise-owner MGM Holdings Inc and the collegiate athletic conference Pac-12 earlier this year as part of its efforts to boost the Apple TV service, the Wall Street Journal reported https://on.wsj.com/2PEGhH7 on Thursday. The tech behemoth's Apple TV app and TV+ services were launched in November at $4.99 per month with nine original programs, marking the iPhone maker's entry into the crowded streaming TV market. 'Rise of Skywalker' reviews among most critical in 'Star Wars' galaxy

Walt Disney Co's highly anticipated "Star Wars" movie "The Rise of Skywalker" divided film critics on Wednesday, earning more detractors than any film in the nine-episode saga since 1999 movie "The Phantom Menace." "Rise of Skywalker," which debuts in theaters around the globe on Thursday, is the final installment in a story begun in 1977, when George Lucas introduced a young hero named Luke Skywalker alongside an enchanting collection of droids and otherworldly characters. Lengthy takes and mile-long trenches: the making of Mendes' war drama "1917"

Presenting his World War One battlefield movie "1917" as a single shot had pros and cons for Oscar winning director Sam Mendes. Mistakes meant lengthy retakes but "accidents" also gave an authenticity of life in the trenches. From start to finish, fluid camera work follows two young British soldiers tasked with crossing enemy lines to stop another battalion from launching an imminent attack on what appear to be retreating German troops but is really a trap.

