People News Roundup: Beyonce's gender-neutral collection; Prince Philip in hospital

  Updated: 21-12-2019 19:02 IST
  Created: 21-12-2019 18:27 IST
People News Roundup: Beyonce's gender-neutral collection; Prince Philip in hospital
Following is a summary of current people news briefs.

Adidas and Beyonce to launch gender-neutral collection

Adidas will start selling a new collection designed with singer Beyonce on Jan. 18 in a relaunch of her Ivy Park brand that includes shoes, clothes and accessories, mostly in maroon, orange and cream. Adidas described the collection, which features on the cover of January's Elle magazine, as gender neutral. It includes jumpsuits, cargo pants, hoodies and cycling shorts, mostly featuring signature Adidas triple-stripes.

Prince Philip, 98, husband of Queen Elizabeth, taken to hospital as a precaution

Britain's Prince Philip, the 98-year-old husband of Queen Elizabeth, was taken to hospital on Friday as a precaution for treatment of an existing condition, Buckingham Palace said. Philip, whose official title is the Duke of Edinburgh, traveled from the royal family's Sandringham home in Norfolk, eastern England, to the King Edward VII Hospital in London for observation and treatment, the palace said in a statement.

People News Roundup: Beyonce's gender-neutral collection; Prince Philip in hospital

