Left Menu
Development News Edition

Corporate sector will need 257 years to achieve gender parity: WEC Report

The Global Gender Gap Report 2020 of the World Economic Forum (WEC) highlights that there are 72 countries where women are barred from opening bank accounts or obtaining credit.

Corporate sector will need 257 years to achieve gender parity: WEC Report
Global Gender Gap Report 2020 Image Credit: World Economic Forum

It's not only the political representation, gender equality is still a distant dream in the corporate sector. This was revealed in a recent report of the World Economic Forum (WEF) which reveals that the companies of only ten countries have above 30 percent women in their board of directors. If continued with the current rate of growth, the corporate world will need at least 257 years to achieve the targets of gender parity.

According to the report, France is on the top list of gender parity in corporate where the women occupy an average of 43.4 percent positions in the 'board of director'. The other countries where women occupy above 30 percent positions in the board of directors are Iceland (43%), Norway (42.1%), Sweden (36.3%), Italy (34%), Finland (32.8%), Germany (31.9%), Belgium (30.7%), Denmark (30.3%) and New Zealand (30%). Interestingly, the United Nations (US) and United Kingdom (UK) could not secure place in the first category for the corporate houses in these countries have respectively 21.7 percent and 27.2 percent women in their board of directors. There are 12 more countries in the second category for having 20-30 percent women in the board of directors of their corporate sector. In the ranking, India and China has been placed in the third category as percent of women in companies' board of directors of these countries is respectively 13.8 percent and 9.7 percent.

The report highlights although the women have performed well in education attainment but lagging in economic contribution. "The report highlights three primary reasons for this: women have greater representation in roles that are being automated; not enough women are entering professions where wage growth is the most pronounced (most obviously, but not exclusively, technology), and women face the perennial problem of insufficient care infrastructure and access to capital," said the report. "Looking to the future, the report reveals that the greatest challenge preventing the economic gender gap from closing is women's under-representation in emerging roles. In cloud computing, just 12 percent of professionals are women. Similarly, in engineering and Data and AI, the numbers are 15 percent and 26 percent respectively," it added. The report is based on the study of the condition of women in 149 countries.

The report highlights that in terms of economic participation, the gender gap will take 257 years to close because, globally, only 55 percent of women (aged 15-64) are engaged in the labor market as opposed to 78 percent of men.

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

FM praises DRI for excellent performance of officers after releasing stamp

Over 1,000 experts call for global action on 'depleting' groundwater

Sentiment Analysis on Bushfires in Australia: Will public anger unseat Scott Morrison?

The Last Kingdom Season 4 update: More on time jump, What latest we know

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Bushfires in Australia: Will public anger unseat Scott Morrison?

In the Twitter based sentiment analysis, we noticed very strong anger against the incumbent Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison for his alleged ignorance to the rising bushfires in South Australia. As demands of his resignation are bec...

US Space Force: Five things you need to know

Various countries have various degrees of benefits and contribution in militarization of Space. Presently, seven out of the 11 countries that have the capacity to launch a satellite have Space warfare in one form or the other.&#160;...

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

Videos

Latest News

Coast Guard helps merchant vessel in distress off Kerala coast

Indian Coast Guard ICG has helped a merchant vessel, with seven people onboard, after its engine developed a technical snag when the ship was over 58 nautical miles off Kerala coast. The ICG district headquarters, Kerala, on Wednesday morn...

Kalapani, Susta border issues can be resolved through talks: Bhattarai

Nepal and India can address the issues relating to border areas of Kalapani and Susta through talks, former prime minister Baburam Bhattarai has said, underlining that Kathmandu cannot harm New Delhis security interest. Bhattarai, speaking ...

Raiders rookie RB Jacobs undergoes leg surgery

Oakland Raiders rookie running back Josh Jacobs underwent surgery on his leg, according to a social media post-Wednesday. Surgery went great fastest surgery ever, Jacobs wrote on an Instagram story. He also posted a picture with his lower l...

UPDATE 3-Cricket-De Kock leads South Africa fightback v England

Quinton de Kock fell five runs short of his century after dragging South Africa out of early trouble to 277 for nine at the close on the opening day of the first test against England at Centurion Park on Thursday. England took a wicket with...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019