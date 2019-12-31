Left Menu
Development News Edition

Fallen WWII soldier's dog tags return home after 75 years

  • PTI
  • |
  • Canton
  • |
  • Updated: 31-12-2019 08:25 IST
  • |
  • Created: 31-12-2019 08:21 IST
Fallen WWII soldier's dog tags return home after 75 years
(Representative Image) Image Credit: Flickr

The dog tags belonging to a fallen World War II soldier have finally returned to his hometown after 75 years. The identification tags Roger Taylor wore around his neck during his 22 months of Army service were presented during an emotional ceremony on Sunday in Beloit, the Canton Repository reported.

The ceremony was held at the Beloit Historical Society, where Col. Matthew Woodruff of the Ohio Adjutant General's office presented the tags to Leland VanCamp, the historical society's president. Around 60 people attended, including Virginia Israel Bandy, now 94, who was engaged to Taylor when he was deployed.

"It's an honor to be able to give this to your historical society to have one more thing and one piece of Beloit history that you can continue to preserve with the rest of the artifacts that you guys have been able to maintain," said Woodruff. Taylor, a replacement infantry soldier, had gone missing near Belgium and was later found dead there during the Battle of the Bulge. The necklace was found by a resident near the border of Belgium earlier this year, along with those belonging to several other American soldiers.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

VisionRI served Legal Notice to Senior Ex-employee for data theft and misuse

UPDATE 1-Hong Kong to end year with multiple protests, kick off 2020 with big march

DLF wins 'Sword of Honour' from British Safety Council, becomes only company globally to get the award 13 times in a year

Asia's first LGBT-focused streaming service tackles taboos

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Pakistan’s neglect behind locust menace in India’s bordering districts

Sindhs agriculture minister had suggested farmers to cook locusts in biryani and senior officials of Pakistan Government even called them not-harmful. The reports in Pakistani media since October are enough to indicate that inaction by Paki...

What JNU needs to learn from AMU, and Jamia Millia Islamia

In the year 2019, three universities of the country witnessed violent protests. However, two of them retained trust and confidence of their students but JNU.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

Ahmedabad's supermom Rushina donates breast milk to help babies in need

A young mother, Rushina Doctor Marfatia from Ahmedabad is donating her breast milk to five premature babies battling for their lives in the ICU, after she realised that she was producing more milk than her child could feed on. A milk bank c...

Three people feared dead in Australian bushfires-authorities

Three people caught in bushfires in Australias southeast are feared dead, authorities said on Tuesday, as huge fire fronts cause widespread devastation and forced thousands of holidaymakers to flee to beaches to escape the flames.New South ...

Ghosn says in Lebanon, having 'escaped injustice'

Former Nissan and Renault Chairman Carlos Ghosn, who was barred from leaving Japan whilst awaiting trail on charges of financial misconduct, on Tuesday said he was in Lebanon. I have not fled justice I have escaped injustice and political ...

Saudi Arabia condemns attacks by Iran-backed militias against American forces in Iraq

Saudi Arabia condemned attacks launched last week by Iranian regime-backed militias against American forces in Iraq, an official source said in a statement published by the state-owned Saudi Press Agency.The U.S. military carried out airstr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019