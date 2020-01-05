Left Menu
Reuters People News Summary

  • Reuters
  • |
  Updated: 05-01-2020 18:29 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-01-2020 18:29 IST
Reuters People News Summary

Following is a summary of current people news briefs. Rod Stewart, son face charges over New Year's Eve fracas in Florida

The British rock singer Rod Stewart and his eldest son, Sean, are facing battery charges for an altercation with a hotel security guard at a New Year's Eve party in Palm Beach, Florida, local media reported. The two men are due to appear in court on Sunday to each face a single charge of simple battery, the Palm Beach Post reported. Four generations of UK royal family pose for photo to mark new decade

Buckingham Palace has issued a new photographic portrait of Queen Elizabeth, her son Prince Charles, her grandson Prince William and her great-grandson Prince George to mark the start of a new decade. This is only the second time a portrait of the queen and the three future monarchs has been released, according to the palace. Timeline: The Harvey Weinstein story - From the studio to the courtroom

Here is a timeline recounting the highs and lows over 40 years in the life of Harvey Weinstein, one of the most powerful Hollywood executives, who faces criminal sexual assault charges at a jury trial in New York state court next week. Weinstein, 67, has pleaded not guilty to charges he sexually assaulted two women, one in 2006 and another in 2013. More than 80 women have made allegations of sexual misconduct against him. Weinstein has denied having non-consensual sex with anyone. 'Leaving Neverland' accusers can pursue lawsuits against Michael Jackson's companies: appeals court

Two men featured in a 2019 documentary alleging sexual abuse by Michael Jackson were given the go-ahead on Friday to pursue claims against two of the late singer's companies. A California appeals court ruled that Wade Robson and James Safechuck, who appeared in "Leaving Neverland," could pursue their claims because of a change in California law.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s draft PPP model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Song Joong-Ki to start filming Bogota in Columbia, Is Song Hye-Kyo having less work?

Blackpink’s Lisa receives apology from Bangkok café owner after ‘sexualizing’ her visit

If Iran strikes American assets, US will hit 52 Iranian sites, warns Trump

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s draft PPP model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Hezbollah leader says Soleimani killing marks new phase for region

Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah said on Sunday the killing of Iranian Major General Qassem Soleimani marked a new phase in the history of the Middle East. Referring to the date of Soleimanis killing in a U.S. air strike in Baghdad,...

Snow, rain forecast for Himachal

The meteorological department on Sunday issued orange and yellow weather warning for heavy rain and snowfall in Himachal Pradesh for the next two days, an official said. Light rain, snowfall occurred at isolated places over the state in the...

Two men arrested for robbing man after offering him lift

Two men were arrested for allegedly robbing a man after offering him a lift near Shankar Chowk in Sector 33, Gurgaon, police said on Sunday. Alim Khan 27 and Faizel 25 were nabbed on Friday in the Mahipalpur area here with the help of techn...

Kiren Rijiju launches awareness campaign on CAA in Kerala

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju on Sunday launched BJPs door-to-door campaign to dispel misinformation on the CAA in Kerala, expressing hope people of the state with a high literacy rate will not be misguided by those working to destroy the cou...
