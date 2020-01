Nissan Motor Co Ltd:

* TOKYO PROSECUTORS ISSUE ARREST WARRANT FOR CAROLE GHOSN, WIFE OF EX-NISSAN CHAIRMAN, FOR LYING TO INVESTIGATORS -STATEMENT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

