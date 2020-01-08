Ukrainian flight did not declare emergency before crash – Iranian media
A Ukrainian airliner with 176 aboard that crashed in Iran on Wednesday did not declare an emergency, Iranian media said, quoting an official of the Iran Civil Aviation Organization. The comments were made by Hassan Rezaeifar, the general director of the body's panel to investigate aircraft accidents.
Foreigners accounted for 32 of those on board, state television said. The Ukraine International Airlines Boeing 737 crashed shortly after taking off from Tehran's Imam Khomeini airport due to technical problems, killing all on board, state media said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
