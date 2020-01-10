Qatar’s emir, Iranian president discuss events in region -state news agency

Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani phoned Iranian President Hassan Rouhani on Thursday to discuss the latest developments in the region and ways to ensure security and stability regionally and internationally, the state news agency said, amid increasing U.S.-Iranian tensions.

The call comes following the U.S. killing of an Iranian general and Tehran's retaliatory missile strikes.

