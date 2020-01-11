Left Menu
Bahrain's Gulf Air reroutes several flights to avoid Iranian airspace

  Updated: 11-01-2020 00:30 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Bahrain's state carrier Gulf Air has re-routed flights away from Iranian airspace as a safety precaution, said an airline spokesman on Friday.

"Gulf Air continues to monitor the situation closely. The continued safety of our passengers and crew is our utmost priority," he said.

Several airlines have cancelled flights and re-routed others away from Iraqi and Iranian airspace since Wednesday's Iranian missile strike on U.S.-led forces in Iraq.

