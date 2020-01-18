Left Menu
Development News Edition

Food loss and wastage cost the global economy about $940 billion: WEC

According to the report, if the suggested model is implemented it would result in the global food system could see cost savings of more than $50 billion annually. 

Food loss and wastage cost the global economy about $940 billion: WEC
Image Credit: Wikimedia

HIGHLIGHT

  • Greenhouse gas (CHG) emission from Cattle and dairy industry is a part of the total emissions from the USA.
  • Maximum CHG emission comes from industry followed by agriculture.

World Economic Forum (WEF) has estimated that the loss and wastage of the food are causing US$940 billion annual damage to the global economy. This was revealed a report of the WEF released in the run-up to four days WEF2020 scheduled to be organized in Davos from January 21.

"Today, one in five children suffer from stunting and two in five adults are overweight. Current unsustainable agricultural practices could lead to the degradation of 95% of the world's land. Meanwhile, food loss and waste cost the global economy almost $940 billion annually," said the report produced in collaboration with McKinsey & Company, is part of the Food Systems Initiative under the Platform for Global Public Goods of the World Economic Forum, which is mobilizing and supporting the individual, institutional and network-level leadership required to shape the future of food systems. The report has also presented a sustainable model of agriculture to incentivize sustainable farming. "Reducing these environmental and health costs requires a fundamental shift in how food is produced. This includes the practices of over 500 million smallholder farmers and the consumption patterns of the global population," it added.

"As the world prepares for the important milestone of the UN Food Systems Summit in 2021, it is our hope that this incentives report will inspire more stakeholders to take action to develop a collective leadership agenda on food systems," said Dominic Waughray, Managing Director and Head of the Platform for Global Public Goods of the World Economic Forum. The transition model of sustainable development suggested in the report has four pillars – efficient, inclusive, nutritious and sustainable. The model also presents expected contributions by various stakeholders Its illustrative analysis also presents how the four incentive pathways can reduce agricultural greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by around 30 percent of projected global agricultural emissions in 2050 - which is equivalent to more than five times the annual emissions of all aircraft combined. According to the report, if the suggested model is implemented globally it would result in the global food system could see cost savings of more than $50 billion annually.

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Actor Shabana Azmi injured in car accident on Mumbai: Police

Registration for Online Youth Parliament Programme extended to 28 Feb

New edible security tag for drugs can help prevent counterfeiting

IICMA (Indian Ice-Cream Manufacturers Association) Predicts Hike in Ice-creams and Frozen Desserts Prices

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

SDG2030: Challenges of technological applications in advancing Global Goals

Application of contemporary and future information technologies may go milestones in advancing sustainable development goals SDGs provided the challenges are overcome and implementation is ensured....

Sustainable Fashion: UNDP wants you to wear properly to reduce Global Warming 

The experts have estimated that the amount of water used to prepare one pair of jeans and a T shirt is sufficient for a person to drink for 13 years....

World Economic Forum suggests 8 Education Models for Future Schools

In a report released on January 14, the World Economic Forum WEF has also picked two examples for each model from throughout the world. The WEF has emphasized that these schools systems would be crucial for Forth Industrial Revolution.&#160...

Videos

Latest News

Two wanted 'criminals' of Delhi arrested in Sonipat

The Haryana police has arrested two persons in separate raids, claiming that they are wanted by Delhi police for their involvement in over dozen cases of murder, attempt to murder, dacoity and theft in the national capital. A Haryana police...

NGO seeks permission to recite 'Garuda Purana' to Nirbhaya convicts

An Etah-based NGO on Saturday said it has approached the Tihar Jail authorities seeking permission to recite Garuda Purana to the death-row convicts of the Nirbhaya case to make them mentally prepared to face the gallows. The Garuda Purana ...

Assam CM reallocates portfolios

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal Saturday expanded his ministry and allocated portfolios giving the charge of education to powerful minister Himanta Biswa Sarma in addition to the existing departments of finance, health, family welfa...

SC, ST teachers of JNU allege discrimination by administration, urge Paswan to take up matter

A delegation of SC and ST faculty members of JNU on Saturday accused the administration under VC M Jagadesh Kumar of discrimination against teachers and students from these communities and requested Union minister Ram Vilas Paswan to take u...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020