Reuters People News Summary

  • Reuters
  • |
  Updated: 20-01-2020 02:30 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-01-2020 02:30 IST
Following is a summary of current people news briefs. Female Icelandic 'Joker' composer Guonadottir makes film awards history

Golden Globe-winning Icelandic musician Hildur Guonadottir, 37, usually lives a quiet life in Berlin, but is about to see a lot more of Los Angeles' red carpets as nominations come flooding in for her score for Tod Phillips' film "Joker" . On Jan. 5, Guonadottir made history by becoming the first solo female Golden Globe winner for best original score since the introduction of the category in 1947. Weinstein jury seated after prosecutors accuse defense of excluding white women

Lawyers in Harvey Weinstein's New York rape trial finished selecting 12 jurors on Friday to decide the former Hollywood producer's fate, as prosecutors renewed an accusation that the defense had unfairly tried to block white women from serving on the jury. The jury, comprised of six white men, three black women, one black man and two white women, is set to hear opening arguments next week. Late actor Paul Walker's vehicles garner $2.33 million at Arizona auction

Twenty-one vehicles owned by the late actor Paul Walker, who starred in the popular "Fast and Furious" movie franchise, sold for a combined $2.33 million during spirited bidding at an annual car auction in Arizona, officials said. The collection assembled by Walker posted strong results at the week-long Barrett-Jackson auction in Scottsdale, with an Alpine White 1995 BMW M3 Lightweight fetching the top single price of $385,000 in the final day of sales on Saturday. It was one of five such BMW lightweights, of which 126 were produced, sold at the auction.

