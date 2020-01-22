Left Menu
Entertainment News Roundup: Weinstein must tread carefully in rape trial defense; rape case against Harvey Weinstein and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Chanel walks models through a tranquil cloister garden in Paris

Chanel on Tuesday transported guests from the bling of fashion week to a herb-filled cloister garden where models showed off demure looks in black, white and grey in a nod to founder Coco Chanel's early years in a nunnery. The designer, who started her clothing label in 1910, spent several years at the Aubazine abbey in the south-west of France as a teenager after her mother died. She learned to sew at Aubazine, which was run by nuns as an orphanage.

In the New York trial, prosecutors to begin making rape case against Harvey Weinstein

U.S. prosecutors will begin presenting their rape case against Harvey Weinstein on Wednesday, with the once-powerful Hollywood producer facing life in prison if convicted, in a trial that has become a watershed moment for the #MeToo movement. Lawyers will make their opening statements to a jury of seven men and five women in a Manhattan courthouse.

Weinstein must tread carefully in rape trial defense, experts say

Former Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein will face the challenge of defending himself in his rape trial as he tries to undermine his accusers' credibility without appearing callous to jurors, according to several legal experts. Still, if Weinstein's defense team can persuade the jury that the accusers engaged in consensual sexual activity to gain an edge in the entertainment industry, that could result in an acquittal or hung jury, other experts said. All 12 jurors must agree in order for prosecutors to secure a conviction.

The UK issues commemorative coin celebrating rock band Queen

Britain's Royal Mint has issued its first commemorative coin featuring a British rock group, in a tribute to the late Freddie Mercury and the three other band members of Queen. "This is a 'who would've thought it' moment. Here we have a coin of the realm, a five-pound coin, in fact, made by The Royal Mint, in the customary fashion," said Queen lead guitarist Brian May in a video clip, holding a one-ounce silver proof coin.

Animated British royal comedy 'The Prince' to make a debut on HBO Max

Animated versions of Britain's Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle will have supporting roles in a British royal family satire that will make its debut on AT&T Inc's HBO Max streaming video service, the company said on Tuesday. "The Prince," is the brainchild of Gary Janetti, a producer on the outlandish animated hit show "Family Guy" and the groundbreaking sitcom "Will & Grace."

Armani pairs stern tailoring with vibrant colors for Paris show

Italian designer Giorgio Armani kept faith with his signature stern tailoring for the haute couture collection he unveiled on Tuesday in Paris - but he added a dash of color. In keeping with the buttoned-down look of the show, it was held in a former bank building, a stark contrast to the whimsical herb garden recreated for the Chanel show a few hours earlier.

