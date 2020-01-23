China halts flights and trains out of virus outbreak city: state media

Beijing, Jan 23 (AFP) Authorities will suspend on Thursday flights and trains out of the Chinese city at the centre of a deadly virus outbreak, state media said, after the death toll rose to 17. The announcement came hours after the number of cases of the SARS-like coronavirus in China surpassed 500, with the majority in Wuhan, which is home to 11 million people.

"Without a special reason, city residents should not leave Wuhan", while outward flight and trains will be "temporarily" suspended, the central city's special command centre against the virus said, according to state broadcaster CCTV. The move, effective at 10:00 am (0200 GMT), is meant to "resolutely contain the momentum of the epidemic spreading" and protect lives, according to the order cited by CCTV. (AFP) RAX

