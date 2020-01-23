Left Menu
Odd News Roundup: Jornet beats base jumper in the odd contest; Lengthy pizza delivers funds for embattled Australian firefighters and more

Odd News Roundup: Jornet beats base jumper in the odd contest; Lengthy pizza delivers funds for embattled Australian firefighters and more
Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.

Ultra trail runner Jornet beats base jumper in the odd contest

Ultra trail runner Kilian Jornet beat base jumper Tom Erik Heimen in an unusual contest -- one ran up and down a mountain while the other climbed up and flew down in a race last year, footage of which was released on Tuesday. The video shows the two-time Ultra Trail du Mont Blanc winner running down the 1,550-metre high Romsdalhorn in Norway, meeting Heimen on his path as the Norwegian struggles on his way up.

Lengthy pizza delivers funds for embattled Australian firefighters

An Italian restaurant in Australia has made a 103 meter (338 foot) Margherita pizza to raise funds for firefighters battling bushfires. The pizza was rolled out in rectangular, meter-long pieces of dough, pieced together and covered with tomato sauce and mozzarella, before being baked using a conveyor oven.

