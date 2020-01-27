Left Menu
Protest staged against pro-Khalistan group in New York

  • Washington DC
  • Updated: 27-01-2020 15:53 IST
  • Created: 27-01-2020 15:37 IST
Protest staged against pro-Khalistan group in New York
The followers of poet-saint Guru Ravidas staged a protest outside the office of a pro-Khalistan group in New York on Sunday against the alleged burning of the Indian Constitution and demands for a referendum in Punjab. Pro-Khalistan organisation Sikhs For Justice (SFJ) tore a copy of the Indian Constitution and burnt it, said Ashok Kumar Mahi, president of Guru Ravidas temple in New York.

The SFJ did not burn the Constitution in public, which they had announced earlier. "However, they sent us a video of burning the Constitution," said Mahi, who had called for the demonstrations outside the SFJ office on Sunday. The protestors raised slogans against the SFJ and burnt the effigy of its leader Gurpatwant Singh Pannu.

Mahi said the burning of the Constitution had insulted members of the Guru Ravidas Gurdwara, who number around 2,500. "Our protest is against them burning the sacred Constitution. They provoked us by sending this video," Mahi told PTI.

The SFJ is already banned by India for its activities against the country. The SFJ along with other like-minded organisations are planning to organise a referendum later this year for a separate Khalistan state.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

