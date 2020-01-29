UPDATE 1-Earthquake of magnitude 7.7 strikes near Jamaica and Cuba– USGS

A powerful earthquake of magnitude 7.7 struck south of Cuba on Tuesday, triggering a tsunami waves warning for Cuba, Jamaica and the Cayman Islands, the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) and the International Tsunami Information Center said.

The quake, initially reported as a magnitude 7.3 before being upgraded, was centered in the sea between Jamaica, the Cayman Islands and Cuba, at a shallow depth of 6.2 miles (10 km). "Hazardous tsunami waves from this earthquake are possible within 300 km (186 miles) of the epicenter along the coasts of Jamaica... Cayman Islands and Cuba," the International Tsunami Information Center said.

