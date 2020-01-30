Iran says new U.S. sanctions shows Washington's despair - Fars
The U.S. sanctions imposed on Iran's nuclear organisation and Tehran's nuclear chief shows Washington's despair, said a spokesman for Iran's Atomic Energy Organisation, adding that the country's civilian nuclear programme will continue with full force.
"Imposing sanctions on Ali Akbar Salehi and Atomic Energy Organisation of Iran is a sign of America's despair and is a political game played by Washington. These sanctions have no value and are childish measures," spokesman Behrouz Kamalvandi told Iran's Fars news agency.
"Such measures will have no impact on our nuclear programme and Tehran's civilian nuclear work will continue with full force based on Iran's needs." (Writing by Parisa Hafezi; Editing by Hugh Lawson)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Iran
- Washington
- Tehran
- Ali Akbar Salehi
- Parisa Hafezi
- Hugh Lawson
ALSO READ
External Affairs Minister Jaishankar holds talks with Iranian FM Javad Zarif
Trump walking fine line in supporting Iran protesters
EAM Jaishankar and Iranian Foreign Minister Zarif review overall ties between India and Iran: Sources
Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif apprises External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar about fast-evolving situation in Gulf region: Sources
Jaishankar, Iran FM discuss 2015 nuclear deal in New Delhi