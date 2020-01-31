Morocco's RAM airline temporarily suspends flights to China due to coronavirus - state news agency
Moroccan airline Royal Air Maroc (RAM) temporarily suspended its direct flights to China due to the coronavirus outbreak, state news agency MAP said on Thursday.
RAM has launched on January 16 a direct link with three flights weekly between its Casablanca hub to Beijing.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
