BRIEF-U.S. Association Of Flight Attendants - Cwa Calls For 'Clear Direction' From U.S. Government To Airlines To Pull Down All Travel To China Until Coronavirus Contained

Downing Four VCT PLC:

* U.S. ASSOCIATION OF FLIGHT ATTENDANTS - CWA CALLS FOR 'CLEAR DIRECTION' FROM U.S. GOVERNMENT TO AIRLINES TO PULL DOWN ALL TRAVEL TO CHINA UNTIL CORONAVIRUS CONTAINED Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.