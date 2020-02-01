Iraq's Basra airport to deny entry to travellers from China and Chinese citizens over coronavirus - state news agency

Iraq's Basra International Airport will deny entry to passengers of any nationality travelling to Iraq from China, the state news agency reported on Friday amid fears from the coronavirus outbreak.

Several countries tightened travel curbs on Friday, a day after the World Health Organization declared a global health emergency.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.