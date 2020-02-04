Following is a summary of current world news briefs. Brazil to declare emergency, quarantine people returning from coronavirus-hit Wuhan

Alarmed by the growing risks of a new coronavirus, Brazil has decided to repatriate Brazilians from Wuhan, China, and will declare a national health emergency, Health Minister Luiz Henrique Mandetta said on Monday. A chartered plane would be sent to pick up 40 of the 55 Brazilians in Wuhan who have asked to be evacuated from the city at the center of a coronavirus outbreak, Mandetta said. They would be quarantined for 18 days at a military base, he said. Families in Africa fear impact of U.S. immigration ban

An Eritrean father yearning to be reunited with his four children after 15 years apart. An American woman adopting a Nigerian toddler. A Nigerian man desperate to be with his American wife and children. These are some of the families waiting to see how they will be affected by President Donald Trump's expansion of the U.S. travel ban. Launching climate summit, UK plans to bring forward ban on new petrol and diesel cars

Britain will ban the sale of new petrol and diesel cars from 2035, five years earlier than previously planned, Prime Minister Boris Johnson will announce on Tuesday as he launches a major U.N. climate summit due to take place in Glasgow in November. Johnson will launch COP26, a two-week conference seen as a moment of truth for the 2015 Paris Agreement to combat global warming, at an event alongside Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte and broadcaster and naturalist David Attenborough. FARC killings a challenge to peace, but some criticism political: Colombian official

The murders of nearly 200 former fighters from the FARC rebels pose a difficulty in implementing Colombia's peace deal, an official said on Monday, but he insisted the government is committed to providing security and criticized complaints leveled by the FARC party leader. The Andean country inked a peace deal with the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) rebels in late 2016, ending the group's role in more than five decades of conflict which killed 260,000 people. Australian deputy PM survives leadership challenge

Australian Deputy Prime Minister Michael McCormack on Tuesday survived a leadership challenge during a party room vote of the Nationals – the junior partner in Australia's coalition government. McCormack defeated former deputy prime minister Barnaby Joyce in a vote of the National's 21 lawmakers. Britain vows tougher rules for terror convicts after latest London attack

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will set out tougher rules for terror convicts after a man released early from a jail term for Islamist-related terrorism offences injured two people in a stabbing spree in south London. Sudesh Amman, who was jailed in 2018 for "Islamist-related terrorism offences" but released half way through serving his 3-year sentence, was shot dead by police when he began stabbing people on a busy London street. China virus toll rises as Chinese markets set to reopen after holiday

The death toll from the new coronavirus in China's Hubei province rose by 56 to 350 on Monday, Chinese state television reported citing official figures, as investors braced for volatility when Chinese markets reopen after the Lunar New Year break. There were another 2,103 cases detected in Hubei, the epicenter of the outbreak, taking the total in the province to 11,177 as of Feb. 2, state television reported. Israel and Sudan will push to normalize relations: Israeli officials

Israel and Sudan have agreed to move toward forging normal relations for the first time, Israeli officials said on Monday after the leaders of the two former foes met in Uganda. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had two hours of talks with Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, head of Sudan's sovereign council, in the city of Entebbe in central Uganda. Portugal government tackles foreign trash issue amid wave of indignation

Reacting to people who spoke out against trash from other countries being dumped in Portuguese landfills, the Socialist government announced on Monday it would adopt urgent measures to tackle the issue. Two weeks ago, Reuters revealed that a private landfill in Sobrado, a village in Portugal's northern region, was receiving waste from various European nations. Trump adviser Kushner to brief U.N. leaders on Mideast plan

President Donald Trump's senior adviser, Jared Kushner, will brief U.N. Security Council ambassadors on Thursday about the Middle East peace plan that Trump unveiled last week, a U.S. official said on Monday. The plan has had a mixed reception, with Palestinians rejecting it but Israel welcoming the president's decision to recognize Israeli annexation of West Bank settlements.

