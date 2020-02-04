Left Menu
Development News Edition

Reuters World News Summary

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 04-02-2020 05:23 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-02-2020 05:23 IST
Reuters World News Summary

Following is a summary of current world news briefs. Brazil to declare emergency, quarantine people returning from coronavirus-hit Wuhan

Alarmed by the growing risks of a new coronavirus, Brazil has decided to repatriate Brazilians from Wuhan, China, and will declare a national health emergency, Health Minister Luiz Henrique Mandetta said on Monday. A chartered plane would be sent to pick up 40 of the 55 Brazilians in Wuhan who have asked to be evacuated from the city at the center of a coronavirus outbreak, Mandetta said. They would be quarantined for 18 days at a military base, he said. Families in Africa fear impact of U.S. immigration ban

An Eritrean father yearning to be reunited with his four children after 15 years apart. An American woman adopting a Nigerian toddler. A Nigerian man desperate to be with his American wife and children. These are some of the families waiting to see how they will be affected by President Donald Trump's expansion of the U.S. travel ban. Launching climate summit, UK plans to bring forward ban on new petrol and diesel cars

Britain will ban the sale of new petrol and diesel cars from 2035, five years earlier than previously planned, Prime Minister Boris Johnson will announce on Tuesday as he launches a major U.N. climate summit due to take place in Glasgow in November. Johnson will launch COP26, a two-week conference seen as a moment of truth for the 2015 Paris Agreement to combat global warming, at an event alongside Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte and broadcaster and naturalist David Attenborough. FARC killings a challenge to peace, but some criticism political: Colombian official

The murders of nearly 200 former fighters from the FARC rebels pose a difficulty in implementing Colombia's peace deal, an official said on Monday, but he insisted the government is committed to providing security and criticized complaints leveled by the FARC party leader. The Andean country inked a peace deal with the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) rebels in late 2016, ending the group's role in more than five decades of conflict which killed 260,000 people. Australian deputy PM survives leadership challenge

Australian Deputy Prime Minister Michael McCormack on Tuesday survived a leadership challenge during a party room vote of the Nationals – the junior partner in Australia's coalition government. McCormack defeated former deputy prime minister Barnaby Joyce in a vote of the National's 21 lawmakers. Britain vows tougher rules for terror convicts after latest London attack

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will set out tougher rules for terror convicts after a man released early from a jail term for Islamist-related terrorism offences injured two people in a stabbing spree in south London. Sudesh Amman, who was jailed in 2018 for "Islamist-related terrorism offences" but released half way through serving his 3-year sentence, was shot dead by police when he began stabbing people on a busy London street. China virus toll rises as Chinese markets set to reopen after holiday

The death toll from the new coronavirus in China's Hubei province rose by 56 to 350 on Monday, Chinese state television reported citing official figures, as investors braced for volatility when Chinese markets reopen after the Lunar New Year break. There were another 2,103 cases detected in Hubei, the epicenter of the outbreak, taking the total in the province to 11,177 as of Feb. 2, state television reported. Israel and Sudan will push to normalize relations: Israeli officials

Israel and Sudan have agreed to move toward forging normal relations for the first time, Israeli officials said on Monday after the leaders of the two former foes met in Uganda. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had two hours of talks with Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, head of Sudan's sovereign council, in the city of Entebbe in central Uganda. Portugal government tackles foreign trash issue amid wave of indignation

Reacting to people who spoke out against trash from other countries being dumped in Portuguese landfills, the Socialist government announced on Monday it would adopt urgent measures to tackle the issue. Two weeks ago, Reuters revealed that a private landfill in Sobrado, a village in Portugal's northern region, was receiving waste from various European nations. Trump adviser Kushner to brief U.N. leaders on Mideast plan

President Donald Trump's senior adviser, Jared Kushner, will brief U.N. Security Council ambassadors on Thursday about the Middle East peace plan that Trump unveiled last week, a U.S. official said on Monday. The plan has had a mixed reception, with Palestinians rejecting it but Israel welcoming the president's decision to recognize Israeli annexation of West Bank settlements.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Air Canada Boeing 767 to make emergency landing at Madrid airport

Japan to take steps to protect citizens from coronavirus

State of the nation: Trump misplaces Kansas City Chiefs

Piyush Gupta Joins Colliers International India as the Managing Director, Capital Markets

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

You won't 'bully me': Democratic presidential contender Bloomberg to Trump

U.S. Democratic presidential contender Michael Bloomberg vowed on Monday he would not let President Donald Trump bully him as the war of words between the two New York business tycoons and political rivals became nastier.Trump told Fox News...

U.S. senator bringing Uighur activist as State of the Union guest

Republican U.S. Senator Marco Rubio said on Monday he was bringing Rushan Abbas, an advocate for the rights of Chinas Uighur Muslim minority, as his guest for President Donald Trumps annual State of the Union address on Tuesday. The House v...

Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Chiefs QB Mahomes far from complacent after Super Bowl triumphPatrick Mahomes, one day removed from leading the Kansas City Chiefs on a Super Bowl comeback for the ages, said on Monday h...

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs. After massive spending blitz, Democrat Steyer looking for Iowa boostDemocratic presidential contender Tom Steyer on Monday said he expected to leave Iowas first-in-the-nation caucus...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020