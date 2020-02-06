Algeria names new chief for state energy firm sonatrach -state tv
Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune on Wednesday appointed Toufik Hakkar as new head for state energy firm Sonatrach, state television reported.
Hakkar, a senior Sonatrach exdecutive, will replace Kamel Eddine Chikhi who had been named head of the company a few months ago.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
