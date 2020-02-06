Left Menu
UPDATE 1-Syrian air defences intercept Israeli missiles -state media

  Updated: 06-02-2020 05:48 IST
Syrian air defences intercepted Israeli missiles over the capital Damascus, state media said early on Thursday without specifying the nature of the targets.

Syrian state run Ikhbariyah TV said the attack was launched from over the Golan Heights as well as through Lebanese airspace. State news agency SANA said air defences downed most of the missiles before they reached their targets. There were no immediate reports of damage or casualties.

British-based war monitor the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said several missiles were fired on Syrian government forces and Iranian militias near Damascus, including in al-Kiswa town and Mezze military airport. Israel has repeatedly bombed Iranian-backed militia targets in Syria, saying its goal was to end Tehran’s military presence which Western intelligence sources say has expanded in recent years in the war-torn country.

Last month, the Syrian army said Israeli jets attacked the main T4 air base in Homs province, and that its air defences downed several missiles in strikes that caused only material damage. In December, it said the air defence system intercepted missiles fired from the direction of Israel aimed at targets on the outskirts Damascus.

