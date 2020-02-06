Odd News Roundup: Brazil tourism body shares awkward Instagram post

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.

Come to Rio, get robbed: Brazil tourism body shares awkward Instagram post

When marketing Rio de Janeiro, Brazil's national tourism agency typically focuses on the city's world-class beaches, samba-filled music scene, and caipirinha-fueled parties. Violent crime is rarely listed among the attractions. But in an embarrassing social media snafu this week, the Brazilian Tourist Board (Embratur) accidentally shared a critical Instagram post from a tourist who did not enjoy her stay in the so-called "Cidade Maravilhosa," or Marvelous City.

