Sudan dissolves boards of central bank and 11 other banks

Sudan's legal committee announced on Thursday the dissolving of the boards of Sudan's central bank and 11 other banks, while the committee also announced the exemption of eight bank managers, according to state TV.

The dissolved banks include Sudan's central bank, while its governor keeps his office.

The committee was formed after the Sudanese transitional authority came to power.

