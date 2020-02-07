China's Hubei province reports 69 new coronavirus deaths on Feb 6 -state TV

The number of deaths in China's central Hubei province from a coronavirus outbreak had risen by 69 to 618 as of Thursday, Chinese state television reported on Friday.

There had been a further 2,447 cases detected in Hubei, the epicentre of the outbreak, taking the total in the province to 22,112.

